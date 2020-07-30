1/1
Irene A. Sekeras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene A. Sekeras

Des Moines - Irene A. Sekeras, 100, formerly Fort Dodge, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Ramsey Village in Des Moines.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Corpus Christi Church in Fort Dodge. Burial followed in Corpus Christi Cemetery. Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home is serving the family.

Irene is survived by her children, Jacquelyne (Ron) Nelson of Oakhurst, TX and Debbie (Bob) Allen of Johnston; 4 granddaughters, Wendy (Mike) Steen of Buckeye, AZ, Jill (Dave) Goetz of Spring, TX and Kirstin Nelson (Wahlon O'Neal) of Pittsburg, KS and Jennifer (Cory) Siebert of Steamboat Springs, CO; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Goetz of Spring, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pauline (Lasko) Onderjka; husband, Ralph Sekeras in 2003; brothers, John and William Onderjka; and sister, Pauline Eggers.

Irene Anna Onderjka was born September 15, 1919 in Bridgeport, CT. As an infant her family moved to Fort Dodge. She attended Sacred Heart Schools and graduated in 1938. On June 30, 1941 she was united in marriage to Ralph Sekeras. Irene worked for 5 years at Tobin Packing Plant and then began raising her family. She started working part time at Sears in 1968 and worked there for over 40 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and participated in Rosary Society as well as the Legion of Mary.

Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved