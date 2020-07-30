Irene A. Sekeras



Des Moines - Irene A. Sekeras, 100, formerly Fort Dodge, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Ramsey Village in Des Moines.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Corpus Christi Church in Fort Dodge. Burial followed in Corpus Christi Cemetery. Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home is serving the family.



Irene is survived by her children, Jacquelyne (Ron) Nelson of Oakhurst, TX and Debbie (Bob) Allen of Johnston; 4 granddaughters, Wendy (Mike) Steen of Buckeye, AZ, Jill (Dave) Goetz of Spring, TX and Kirstin Nelson (Wahlon O'Neal) of Pittsburg, KS and Jennifer (Cory) Siebert of Steamboat Springs, CO; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Goetz of Spring, TX.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pauline (Lasko) Onderjka; husband, Ralph Sekeras in 2003; brothers, John and William Onderjka; and sister, Pauline Eggers.



Irene Anna Onderjka was born September 15, 1919 in Bridgeport, CT. As an infant her family moved to Fort Dodge. She attended Sacred Heart Schools and graduated in 1938. On June 30, 1941 she was united in marriage to Ralph Sekeras. Irene worked for 5 years at Tobin Packing Plant and then began raising her family. She started working part time at Sears in 1968 and worked there for over 40 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and participated in Rosary Society as well as the Legion of Mary.



Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.









