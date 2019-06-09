|
Irene Gertrude Keller
Des Moines - Irene Gertrude Keller, 96, of Stuart (formerly of Des Moines) passed away June 2, 2019 at the Stuart Community Care Center. A graveside service tribute will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery located at 1550 48th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50311. Memorial contributions may be made to the Irene Keller Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019