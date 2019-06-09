Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Des Moines Masonic Cemetery
1550 48th Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Gertrude Keller


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Gertrude Keller Obituary
Irene Gertrude Keller

Des Moines - Irene Gertrude Keller, 96, of Stuart (formerly of Des Moines) passed away June 2, 2019 at the Stuart Community Care Center. A graveside service tribute will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery located at 1550 48th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50311. Memorial contributions may be made to the Irene Keller Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.