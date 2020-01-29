Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Zeroni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene H. Zeroni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene H. Zeroni Obituary
Irene H. Zeroni

Des Moines - Irene H. Zeroni died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fleur Heights Care Center in Des Moines at the age of 100. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary (Joe) McFadin, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dorothy Knight. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, John Zeroni and her sons, John and Barry Zeroni.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Rising Sun Cemetery. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -