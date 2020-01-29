|
Irene H. Zeroni
Des Moines - Irene H. Zeroni died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fleur Heights Care Center in Des Moines at the age of 100. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary (Joe) McFadin, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dorothy Knight. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, John Zeroni and her sons, John and Barry Zeroni.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Rising Sun Cemetery. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020