Irene Iona (Miller) Crilly
- - Irene Iona (Miller) Crilly passed away at home with family by her side on Saturday March 30, 2019. Irene was born on November 7, 1934 to Henry and Luella Miller in Pomeroy, IA. She was one of 11 children.
Irene is survived by four daughters, Cindi (Chief) Gilles, Vicki (Lee) Langlinais, Susan (Matt) Michael and Dawn Crilly; six grandchildren, Jack Gilles, Luella and Claira Langlinais, Amanda, Sean and Olivia Michael; brother, Loren Miller;sister, Linda Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was a woman of integrity and faith. We know that we will see her again one day. Until then, we will remember her with laughter and not tears. We will eat ice-cream, play the claw machine and we will laugh. We will honor her memory by continuing to love others the way she did… fiercely.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Pius X Parish in Billings, MT. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019