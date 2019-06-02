Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-1663
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Van Meter, IA
View Map
Irene Koch Obituary
Irene Koch

West Des Moines (formerly Van Meter) - Irene Koch, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the MorningStar Assisted Living at Jordan Creek in West Des Moines.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 2 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel with family present to receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., June 3 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Van Meter, with burial to follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Irene Louise Rehbein was born on a farm south of Waukee, Iowa on November 2, 1930, the daughter of Henry and Laura (Eichner) Rehbein. She graduated from Van Meter High School in 1948. She married Dwaine Koch on February 12, 1950 at the Trinity Lutheran Church; the church where Irene was baptized and confirmed in faith. To this union, three children were born and they made their home on a farm south of Van Meter in Jefferson Township.

Irene was a homemaker and worked beside her husband on the farm, raising cattle, chickens and farm crops. Each year, she planted and cared for a large garden and made the best applesauce and tomato juice in Jefferson Township. She loved the farm life and enjoyed her flowers and garden. Throughout their years together, she and her husband also traveled and seen many things.

Irene had a passion for current events in the nation and followed politics closely. She was a proud member of the Republican Women of Madison County. She taught Sunday school and VBS for many years, sang in the church choir and did mission work through the Lutheran Women Missionary League. Irene was a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Mary & Martha's group and enjoyed attending bible studies. She loved to listen to music and proudly attended the Lutheran Conference to be part of the song selection for the Lutheran Hymnal. She enjoyed going to nursing homes to visit and sing to the residents and have prayer with them. Irene also loved meeting new neighbors and would bring homemade cookies to welcome them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Cindy) Koch, Linda Kamm, and Kendall (Joan) Koch all of Van Meter; grandchildren, Carla (David) Stitt, Melissa (Mike) Sorter, Melinda Kamm, Kellie Kamm, Sarah Koch, Jacob Koch, Leo Koch and Levi Koch; and great-grandchildren, Devin Stitt, Michael Sorter and Matthew Sorter; brother, H. George (Marilyn) Rehbein of Des Moines; brother-in-law, James (Margaret) Koch of Van Meter; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwaine; brothers, PFC Charles Leo Rehbein, Larry W. Rehbein, Herbert W. Rehbein; sisters, Alma McClelland, Freida Jensen, Pauline Erickson; and a nephew, Lawrence Rehbein.

The family would like to thank the staff at MorningStar Assisted Living and Unity Point Hospice of Central Iowa team for their care and support over the last year.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019
