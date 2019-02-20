|
|
Irene L. Aulich
Formerly of Johnston - Irene Aulich died Monday, February 18, at the age of 99, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield, Minnesota.
Irene was a resident of Johnston, Iowa, from 1919 until 1999, when she moved with her husband Albert Aulich, to Northfield. She is survived by her daughter Alene and husband, Karl Fink of Dundas, by seven grandchildren and their families, including Charles Fink and wife Kristin of Eden Prairie, MN, Brian Fink and wife Heather Sings of Pennsylvania, Melissa and husband Jeff Grose of Shoreview, MN, Jackie and husband Marty Pray of Florida, Steven and wife Noelle Carroll of Bondurant, Iowa, Chris Flanery of Altoona, Iowa, and Philip Carroll and friend Lori of Tennessee. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and special cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Kathleen Carroll, her parents and a sister.
Visitation will be held at Iles Westover Chapel on Saturday, February 23, at 1:00 pm., with a service celebrating her life to follow at 2:00 pm. She will be interred beside her husband in Sunny Hill Cemetery, Grimes, Iowa.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019