|
|
Irene Lewellin
Des Moines - Inez "Irene" Lewellin, 76, was born January 23, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa. She passed away March 25, 2019. She was married to Fred Lewellin who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, William, Arizona, Georgia, Scot (Kathy), and Doreen (Tom); step-children, Vicky (Steve), Becky (Danny), Terry (Lisa), Belinda, & Jerry (deceased); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends. Visitation will begin at 9AM, followed by funeral service at 11AM, Friday, March 29, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Avon Cemetery. Memorials may be made directly to the family. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019