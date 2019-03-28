Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Lewellin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Lewellin


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Lewellin Obituary
Irene Lewellin

Des Moines - Inez "Irene" Lewellin, 76, was born January 23, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa. She passed away March 25, 2019. She was married to Fred Lewellin who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, William, Arizona, Georgia, Scot (Kathy), and Doreen (Tom); step-children, Vicky (Steve), Becky (Danny), Terry (Lisa), Belinda, & Jerry (deceased); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends. Visitation will begin at 9AM, followed by funeral service at 11AM, Friday, March 29, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Avon Cemetery. Memorials may be made directly to the family. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now