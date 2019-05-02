|
Irene Musselman
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Irene Musselman, age 94, passed away on April 30, 2019 at University Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Des Moines. Irene was born the daughter of Emil and Tessa Gehrke on January 7, 1925 in Kent, Iowa.
She enjoyed being outdoors, especially when camping and fishing. She was most known for owning her own ceramics shop called Irene's Ceramics.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving sons, Larry (Alice) Musselman and Gene (Elaine) Musselman; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Alma Hoepker; and brother, Loren Gehrke.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Musselman; and son, Neal Musselman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St, Des Moines, Iowa 50309.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019