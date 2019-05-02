Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Musselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Musselman


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Musselman Obituary
Irene Musselman

Of Des Moines, Iowa - Irene Musselman, age 94, passed away on April 30, 2019 at University Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Des Moines. Irene was born the daughter of Emil and Tessa Gehrke on January 7, 1925 in Kent, Iowa.

She enjoyed being outdoors, especially when camping and fishing. She was most known for owning her own ceramics shop called Irene's Ceramics.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving sons, Larry (Alice) Musselman and Gene (Elaine) Musselman; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Alma Hoepker; and brother, Loren Gehrke.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Musselman; and son, Neal Musselman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St, Des Moines, Iowa 50309.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now