Irene NortonWest Des Moines - Harriet Irene Norton, 88, died at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at John Stoddard Health Center at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, Iowa. A private family memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial of her cremated remains following at Resthaven Cemetery. Please visit McLaren's Resthaven Chapel Facebook page to view a live stream of the service.Irene was born July 25, 1931 near Peabody, KS to Clarence L. and Viva G. (McKelvy) Milbourn. She graduated from Matfield Green High School in 1949 and went to work as a teller at the bank in Burns, KS. On December 17, 1950, she married Philip Eugene Norton in Burns. Together, they raised four children, Gary A. (Barbara) of Norwalk, IA, Steven R. (Joyce) of Ankeny, IA, Donald E. of West Des Moines, IA, and David L. (Janet) of West Des Moines, IA. Irene organized the many moves that came during Phil's career, the last move being a second time to West Des Moines, IA in 1972.Irene was a full-time mom and spent countless hours traveling to and attending sporting events of her four boys, whom she dearly loved. After her boys were out of high school, Irene took a part-time job at JCPenney. She went to work full time in 1981 at Preferred Risk Insurance Company, now GuideOne Insurance, in West Des Moines. She retired from GuideOne in 1996.Irene is survived by her four sons, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly by all her family and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, four brothers and a sister.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the West Des Moines United Methodist Church of which she was a very active member.