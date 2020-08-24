Irma L. Baker
Ankeny - Family services for Irma Lee Baker, 82, who passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020. You may join the family on Irma's obituary page of Overton Funeral Home's website beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Powers-Warren Cemetery, Runnells, IA.
Survivors include her children, Alesia Trask, James (Jill) Baker, Sherri (Jori) Wilkie, Julie (Dave) Seymour, and Debbie Fields; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard and Allen Northway. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Baker; parents, Leonard and Edith Northway; three sisters and two brothers.
Public visitation using CDC Guidelines will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. to greet friends. Memorials may be given in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
or the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines.
