Irma Neil
Irma Neil

Knoxville - A Visitation for Irma Neil, age 96 of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Graveside funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola. Memorials may be made to Every Step Hospice - Knoxville Office or to West Ridge Specialty Care. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include her children: Paul (Vianna) Neil of Grand Junction, Colorado, Nila (Roy) Landsperger of Otley, Iowa, Martha Tibbetts of Alamosa, Colorado and daughter-in-law, Judy Neil of Knoxville; 7 grandchildren: Susan (Jason) Ernst, Joe (Stacia) Neil, Andy Neil, Brian Landsperger, Laura Landsperger, Jason Tibbetts and Gabe Tibbetts (Sheena Nusbaum); 10 great-grandchildren: Jared and Brandon Ernst, Savannah and Sydney Neil, Griffyn and Morrigan Landsperger, Aaron and Kilee Tibbetts and Ravyn and Serenity Tibbetts and many other family members and friends.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
301 N 2nd S
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-3217
