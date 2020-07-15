Irma Neil
Knoxville - A Visitation for Irma Neil, age 96 of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Graveside funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola. Memorials may be made to Every Step Hospice - Knoxville Office or to West Ridge Specialty Care. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com
.
Survivors include her children: Paul (Vianna) Neil of Grand Junction, Colorado, Nila (Roy) Landsperger of Otley, Iowa, Martha Tibbetts of Alamosa, Colorado and daughter-in-law, Judy Neil of Knoxville; 7 grandchildren: Susan (Jason) Ernst, Joe (Stacia) Neil, Andy Neil, Brian Landsperger, Laura Landsperger, Jason Tibbetts and Gabe Tibbetts (Sheena Nusbaum); 10 great-grandchildren: Jared and Brandon Ernst, Savannah and Sydney Neil, Griffyn and Morrigan Landsperger, Aaron and Kilee Tibbetts and Ravyn and Serenity Tibbetts and many other family members and friends.