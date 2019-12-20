|
|
Isabel Ann Henderson
Johnston - Isabel Ann Henderson, 23, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in Johnston. The family will receive friends 2-5 pm Sunday, December 22nd at Iles Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 am Monday, December 23rd at Central Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Isabel was born September 11, 1996 to Chris and Karen (Davis) Henderson in Des Moines. Isabel graduated from Johnston High School and attended a day program for adults with special abilities. Her bright soul and spirit shined through even in the face of health, communication and developmental challenges. Isabel touched so many lives and showed the goodness in peoples' hearts. Isabel's family is grateful for all of the wonderful teachers and staff, health care providers, friends, family and others who gave their care and compassion. There was a place in her heart for all of you.
Isabel enjoyed reading books, playing songs and videos - she was a whiz navigating YouTube on her computer and phone, and taking a drink from any unattended Diet Coke. But mostly she loved family time. Going out to eat, cuddling in bed, going for bike rides, walks on the trail, family road trips to the Lake and St. Pete Beach, sister time.
Survivors include her parents; sisters: Grace and Lily Henderson; grandparents: John Henderson of Cedar Falls, Bill and Sally Davis of Cedar Falls; aunts and uncles: Jenny and Craig Ritchie of Vineland, NJ, Matt and Jenny Henderson of Iowa City, Andy and Victorina Davis of Mesa, AZ, Margie and Jim Hawks of West Des Moines, Steve and Renee Davis of Mount Pleasant; many dearly-loved cousins and friends. Isabel was preceded in death and greeted in heaven by her grandmother, Margo Henderson, and they are most certainly reading Isabel's favorite books, together again.
Memorial contributions may be made to Balance Autism or ChildServe. You are welcome to bring a children's book to the visitation or service which the family will donate to local charities in Isabel's honor. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019