Isabella Colosimo MarturelloDes Moines - Isabella, 93, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center. Her funeral mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.Isabella was born September 22, 1927 in Des Moines, the daughter of Antonio and Rosa (Soda) Colosimo. She attended school at St. Anthony's and Lincoln High School. Isabella worked at many area grocery stores: City Market, Thriftywise Grocery, Pigeon's, and Dahl's. She was a member of St. Anthony Altar and Rosary Society and the Bellizzi MacRae American Legion Auxiliary.Isabella enjoyed traveling, dancing, and gardening. She was a hard worker with a great personality. Isabella enjoyed visiting with people and always greeted you with a smile. She will be greatly missed.Isabella is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Connie Marturello; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Rosa; and siblings: Mary DeFino, Angeline Colosimo, Josephine Cardamon, Rosemary Punelli, Dominic Colosimo, Frank Colosimo, and Charles Colosimo.Isabella's family wish to express their gratitude to the staff at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center for the compassionate care they provided over the years Isabella resided there.Memorial contributions may be given to St. Anthony Catholic Church Foundation.