Isabelle Keturokis
Des Moines - Isabelle Keturokis passed away March 29, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk at the age of 101.
Isabelle was born August 20, 1917 in Des Moines. She was a lifelong resident of the Des Moines area.
Isabelle is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Elizabeth Dunsky; husband, Bennie; her daughter, Connie Kay; and her 5 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Isabelle will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019