Isobel Jeanne Bond
Story City; formerly of Des Moines - August 6, 1923 - August 18, 2019
Isobel Jeanne Bond, 96, left this earthly life on August 18, 2019, at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa. Jeanne, as she preferred to be called, was born August 6, 1923, to Frank Edward Marchant and Edna Isobel (Bradbury) Marchant in Bradgate, Iowa. She was the second of six children. She grew up on her family farm where she preferred helping her dad and three brothers with the farm chores rather than working with her mom and two sisters in the house.
Upon graduating from Bradgate High School, she moved to Des Moines, to attend Capitol City Community College (4 Cs) where she trained to become a secretary. While attending the 4 Cs, she met the love of her life, Raymond Elmer Bond. They were married on February 3, 1944, in Des Moines. Following the war, they built a home in the Beaverdale area in Des Moines and started their family. They had one daughter, Darla Rae.
Jeanne worked as church secretary at Capitol Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for 25 years. She was very active in her church, serving in many different positions.
Jeanne loved gardening and, in the fall, she would can her vegetables. During the summer, the family would camp as they visited many National Parks, and the annual trip to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Jeanne and Raymond actively explored their genealogy and met many new friends and distant relatives. She was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of Iowa.
Jeanne was well loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Darla (James) Ewalt, grandchildren, Michael James (Aubrey) Ewalt, Karen Jeanne (Jacob) LeCount, great grandchildren, Jack William and Nathan James Ewalt and Morgan Nichole and Kyle James LeCount, sisters-in-law Donna Marchant and Kathryn Marchant Cavanaugh and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, Roberta LaVonne Lanus, Frank Junior Marchant, Robert LeRoy Marchant, Betty Lou Bradburn and William Lee Marchant and nephews James Lanus and Robert Lanus.
Celebration of Life services will be at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 611 Clark, Ames, Iowa, on August 23 at 11 a.m. with a visitation at 10. Burial services will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens cemetery, Des Moines, at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Capitol Hill Christian Church, Des Moines, or the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 22, 2019