Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Ivadene Elizabeth Rogers


1928 - 2020
Ivadene Elizabeth Rogers Obituary
Ivadene Elizabeth Rogers

Des Moines - Ivadene Elizabeth (Schuck) Rogers of Grimes, formerly of Des Moines, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was 91 years old. A live streamed service will be held in celebration of her life on Thursday April 30, 2020, at 1 pm.

Ivadene was born on May 13, 1928 to Ella and Albert Schuck in Sibley, Iowa. She was the youngest of three siblings and, due to the death of her mother when she was a toddler, was raised by her beloved grandmother, Elizabeth Larson. She graduated from Sibley High School, then began work as a switchboard operator with NW Bell Telephone Company, where she one day met the young man who immediately began courting her and became the love of her life.

On August 10, 1947 Ivadene married that young man, Orville Rogers, to whom she was married for 73 years. Their deep love for each other and their family was so evident. Ivadene was passionate about her faith, birds and flowers and was gifted at relationships; while keeping lifelong friends she was always adding new ones, making each person in her family, church, neighborhood and circle of friends feel special.

If the measure of a life well-lived is being loved by a host of family and friends, Ivadene lived a blessed life. And she would tell you that! She is survived by her children Randy Rogers, Diane Baker and Lori (Scott) Belknap; grandchildren Chase (Katy) Rogers, Cody (Jenna) Rogers, Amy (Dwight) Porter, Rich (Ashlee) Rogers, Brandon Courtney, Megan Rogers, Amanda (Derek) Nelson, Bethany Cochran, Brett (Lindsy) Baker, Stacey (Eric) Edmundson, Leah (Michael) Carter, and Anna Belknap. Additionally, she has 19 great-grandchildren. Ivadene was welcomed into heaven by her and Orville's parents and siblings, her Grandma Larson, daughter-in-law Linda Rogers, and her oldest son Craig Rogers.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the family. The live stream of the service and online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
