Ivan Nathan Terry IIIDes Moines - Ivan Nathan Terry III age 67 passed away on Friday July 17th, at home with his family by his side. He was born on March 9th 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ivan Nathan Terry Jr and Zelma (McAfee) Terry.Ivan worked numerous jobs from day care to dietary services but his longest as a pipe builder with Midwest Culvert and most recently with Midwest Wheel which he most enjoyed while working with his son. Ivan loved fishing with his brother and visiting Meskwaki Casino. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to give people a hard time. He especially loved spending time with his family.Ivan is lovingly remembered by his wife, Wanda of 47 years; son Shawn (Teresa) Terry; daughter, Glenda Flannery; grandchildren, Amber Terry(Andrew Liggett) and Tyler Flannery; brother David (Norma) Terry; sisters, Amy Heaberlin and Robin (Frank) Lester; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.A memorial service will be held at Heritage Assembly of God Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to EveryStep Hospice.