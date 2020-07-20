1/1
Ivan Nathan Terry III
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan Nathan Terry III

Des Moines - Ivan Nathan Terry III age 67 passed away on Friday July 17th, at home with his family by his side. He was born on March 9th 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ivan Nathan Terry Jr and Zelma (McAfee) Terry.

Ivan worked numerous jobs from day care to dietary services but his longest as a pipe builder with Midwest Culvert and most recently with Midwest Wheel which he most enjoyed while working with his son. Ivan loved fishing with his brother and visiting Meskwaki Casino. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to give people a hard time. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Ivan is lovingly remembered by his wife, Wanda of 47 years; son Shawn (Teresa) Terry; daughter, Glenda Flannery; grandchildren, Amber Terry(Andrew Liggett) and Tyler Flannery; brother David (Norma) Terry; sisters, Amy Heaberlin and Robin (Frank) Lester; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Heritage Assembly of God Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to EveryStep Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Heritage Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved