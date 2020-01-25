|
Izola W. Storm
Earlham - Izola Wylene Storm, age 82 of Earlham, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born to Leslie Fielding and Roberta Fielding on June 30, 1937, in Scranton, Iowa, where she was raised. She graduated from Simpson College and lived near Earlham. Izola married Ronald Storm on February 4, 1961.
Survivors include her husband Ron; five children and their spouses: Kevin Storm (Laurie), Gary Storm (Sheri), April Dietel (John), Rhonda Axhoj (Kris), and Jonathan Storm, Ph.D. (Melissa); 15 grandchildren; and four siblings: Wilma Brafford, Wayne Fielding, Dr. René Fielding, and Susan Wilson. Izola was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Fielding.
Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines. For friends who wish to make a memorial contribution, the family has selected EveryStep Kavanagh House or Earlham Fire and Rescue. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave expressions of sympathy for the Storm family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020