
J. C. Davison
1934 - 2020
J. C. Davison

Corydon - J.C. Davison, age 86, formerly of Corydon, Iowa passed away on July 3, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona.

J.C. was born on April 14, 1934, in Seymour, Iowa the son of Ivan and Bernice (Duncan) Davison. He graduated from Corydon High School in 1952. He married Ellarea Warren in 1953 and entered the U.S. Army. In 1959 J.C. began his career as the Secretary-Treasurer of Wayne County Mutual Insurance Association until 1973 when he joined Corydon State Bank. In 1975, he was named President of the bank and went on to become a partner. J.C. was honored with an appointment by the Iowa Superintendent of Banking to the Banking Legislative Committee from 1987-1991.

In 1996 J.C. retired to a farm and enjoyed working with his Clydesdale horses. In 2005 J.C. and Ellarea moved to Payson, Arizona to be near their children and families.

J.C. was a life member of the United Methodist Church. His many civic activities included: Regent Member for the Amy Robertson Trust at Simpson College, Wayne County Hospital Board of Trustees, Wayne County Conservation Board and Foundation, Wayne County Historical Society, Prairie Trails Museum Board, Jaycees and Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother and granddaughter.

J.C. is survived by his children: Laura (James) Tedeschi, Lisa (David) McCalmont, Matthew (Debra) Davison; seven grandchildren; sisters Carolyn (Russell) Copley and Marilyn Johns; sister-in-law Mary Lou (Larry) Sturgis and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, July 10 from 5-7pm at the Thomas Funeral Home in Corydon followed by the funeral service on Saturday, July 11 at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Corydon United Methodist Church.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Homes-Corydon
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Thomas Funeral Homes-Corydon
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Homes-Corydon
303 E. Jefferson
Corydon, IA 50060
(641) 872-1410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
