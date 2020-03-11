|
|
J. Michael Laski
West Des Moines - J. Michael Laski, 78, of West Des Moines passed away on March 6, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mike was born on August 25, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of Maurice and Josephine (Bronczyk) Laski. Mike graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis in 1960. He worked his way through college and received his Bachelor of Science degree from St. Louis University in 1964. On September 11, 1965 Mike married Patricia "Pat" Stamm in Paducah, Kentucky. He later earned his Master of Arts degree in Urban Affairs from St. Louis University in 1971.
In 1976, Mike and Pat moved to West Des Moines when Mike accepted a position with the State of Iowa. Mike spent his career in public service and retired in 2007 from the Iowa Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau, where he had served as Director for 21 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in West Des Moines.
Although Mike had physical difficulties as a result of polio when he was young, he never let those difficulties stop him from doing what he wanted to do. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers at the Lake of the Ozarks and following his favorite St. Louis teams, the Cardinals and the Blues. However, he got the greatest satisfaction from volunteering with West Des Moines Little League, coaching his son's teams and serving as a board member for 10 years. In recent years he also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school and extracurricular activities.
Mike is survived by his children, Nikki (Dave) Eggert of Ames and Matt (Tara) Laski of Aliso Viejo, California; grandchildren, Ryan and Kristin Eggert and Zac and Sam Laski; siblings, Joe (Marie) Laski, Jim (Judy) Laski, Jon Laski, Joanne (Al) Rothweiler, Jeff Laski, Joel Laski, and sister-in-law, Sandy Laski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Josephine Laski; his wife, Pat Laski; and his brother, Jerry Laski.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd, Clive, Iowa 50325. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service at Jordan Cemetery and reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to .
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020