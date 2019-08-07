Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
J. Richard Wood

J. Richard Wood Obituary
J. Richard Wood

Indianola - Celebration of Life Services for James Richard Wood, 87, who passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at home, will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Janet; children, James (Lisa) Wood, Michael (Becky) Wood, Kathleen (Andy) Motzko; grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle, Jacob, Lindsay and Nicholas Wood; great-grandchildren, Auliver, Gracyn and Aurora Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dorothy Wood; siblings, Donald Wood and Betty Forst.

The visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in Rich's name to the Indianola First United Methodist Church or Unity Point Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019
