J. Richard Wood
Indianola - Celebration of Life Services for James Richard Wood, 87, who passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at home, will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial of cremains will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Janet; children, James (Lisa) Wood, Michael (Becky) Wood, Kathleen (Andy) Motzko; grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle, Jacob, Lindsay and Nicholas Wood; great-grandchildren, Auliver, Gracyn and Aurora Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dorothy Wood; siblings, Donald Wood and Betty Forst.
The visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in Rich's name to the Indianola First United Methodist Church or Unity Point Hospice. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019