|
|
Jack A. Gerlovich
Clive - Jack Allen Gerlovich, 73, who was born on June 14, 1946 in Duluth, MN, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Des Moines, IA.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waukee.
To view Jack's full obituary, leave condolences or send flowers, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019