Jack C. Pringle
Clinton - Jack C. Pringle, 74, of Clinton found comfort being at home and was surrounded by his loving family as he finished his journey home on March 30, 2019, following a courageous battle after being diagnosed in 2017 with PSP progressive supranuclear palsy.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the First Congregational Church - Clinton. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm, Wednesday at the church.
Jack Clark Pringle was born on August 22, 1944 in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Verne and Maxine (Bower) Pringle. He was raised in Garner, Iowa and graduated from high school there in 1962. He would later graduate from the University of Iowa in 1966 with a bachelors degree. He continued his education with a masters degree in 1971 and earned his education specialist degree in 1979 from the University of Iowa.
Jack met Joan M. Stephenson at the University of Iowa in 1963. The would later be married on August 6, 1966 in Mediapolis; from their union two great sons were born. He would start his career in education starting as a junior high teacher in Lisbon, and would eventually become a principal from 1966-1972. He and Joan would move to Clinton in 1972, and he was the principal at Elijah Buell for 30 years retiring in 2002.
Jack was an avid reader, Dodger and Hawkeye fan. He loved to play cards, traveling, especially enjoying 8 winters in Destin, Florida. Music was an integral part of each day and played the tuba for the University of Iowa marching band and the Riverside Brass, and drums for the KAABA Shrine Oriental Band. He enjoyed gardening and was a master gardener at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Jack was very active in the community and church. He enjoyed volunteering and was apart of many organizations. Through the years Jack remained in contact with his former pupils and called them by name.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 52 years: Joan of Clinton; two sons: Jason (Julie) Pringle of Waukee, Iowa; Joshua Pringle of Des Moines, Iowa; two grandchildren: Jameson and Josephine Pringle of Waukee; two brothers: Jerry Pringle of Mason City, Iowa, and Joe Pringle of Desoto, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents and parent in law.
Memorials can be contributed in Jack's name to Genesis Hospice, , First Congregational church, or Cure PSP.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019