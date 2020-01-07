|
|
Jack Connelly
Des Moines - Services for Jack Connelly of Des Moines will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenfield, Iowa, at 11:00 a.m. with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery with full military rites. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Jack was born Dec. 28, 1923, the son of Willet and Marie (Jones) Connelly in Greenfield, Iowa. He passed away peacefully Jan. 6, 2020, at the University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 96.
Jack was raised in Greenfield, Iowa and graduated from Greenfield High School, lettering in basketball. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the and American Legion for 60 plus years. He was retired from the City of Des Moines, where he was a survey crew chief. His hobby was being an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty and Jane; and brother, Shirl and wife Diane.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky (Randy) Swisher; sons, Bob (Deanna) Connelly, Bill Connelly, Brett (Lori) Connelly and Chris Connelly; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to all the people at University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020