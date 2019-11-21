|
Jack Daly
Dubuque - Jack B. Daly, of Dubuque, IA, died November 20, 2019 surrounded by family at his sister Julie's home in Clive, IA. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. A visitation will be held at 9:30 AM at the church.
He is survived by his children Katie (Brian) Daly MacKenzie of Denver, CO; Molly Rose (Lance) Daly Speed of Destin, FL; and Tom Daly of La Crosse, WI. Two grandsons, Broderick and Liam MacKenzie. His partner, Christine Cummings of Freeport, IL. Former wife Karen Houlihan of La Crosse, WI. Sisters, Patty (Hans) of Nuremburg, Germany; Donna (Dick) Stence of Dubuque; Julianne (Terry Brown) Daly of Clive; brother-in-law Phil Peterson of Ft. Lauderdale; Cousin "brother" John "Jackie" (Lin) Francis of Chicago
For a full version of the obituary please visit www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019