Jack E. Blackford
Johnston, Iowa - Jack E. Blackford, 84, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1935, near the North River Church in Warren County, Iowa to Emmo and Olive (Beason) Blackford.
Jack married Martha Stevens on April 16, 1957, and they spent more than six decades together in loving partnership. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, cherishing time spent with family.
Jack started a successful small business Blackford Flooring, Inc., and he made the floors of Des Moines' homes shine for 20 years.
After retiring from his business, he worked for Holmes Oldsmobile. One of Jack's true passions was cattle farming. He was a gentleman farmer, farming in Warren and Madison Counties.
Jack was an active member of Wakonda Christian Church, and he enjoyed participating in services and helping with construction projects.
Jack always had a plan and was prepared for every situation, and he shared that example of readiness with the generations of family he raised and loved. Jack survived by his wife, Martha; his son, Jack (Becky); his grandchildren, Tyrel (DeAnndra) and Cara (Tim) Sheets; and great-grandchildren, Ellizabeth and Klarie Blackford, and Wyatt Sheets; as well as a host of other loving family and many special friends. A small private service will be held at Wakonda Christian Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 pm. The service can be viewed online via the link in Jack's obituary on the Hamilton's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation, DMARC Food Pantry, or Wakonda Christian Church. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com