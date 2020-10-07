Jack E. Timm
Des Moines - Jack Edward Timm, age 89, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Valley View Village in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jack was born September 14, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to Albert Henry and Edna Mae (Chapman) Timm. He was a proud Korean War Navy veteran. Jack retired in 1996 from being a nationally-recognized paperback book manager for Iowa Periodicals and its predecessor company for over 25 years. Jack's unique hobby was selling Ford parts and he specialized in 1939 and 1940 Ford and Mercury. Through his hobby he developed many close friends all over the United States. Jack took great pride in selling parts that he would meticulously refurbish to look brand new. He loved visiting his family in Missouri and made frequent visits.
Jack was Boy Scout Leader for many years. He was proud to hold a perfect attendance record at his Presbyterian Church on Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. He loved playing dominos when he would visit family and he enjoyed playing games at the Northside Senior Center on weekday afternoons. Jack was a quiet, private, witty, and kindhearted man. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Jack is survived by his cousins, Jan Magee, Linda Booth, and Gary Ledsworth and their families; and his dear friend, Steven Bush. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Jack will be laid to rest at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Council Bluffs after the visitation.
