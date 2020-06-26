Jack Edward Penman Sr.
Jack Edward Penman Sr.

Runnells - Jack Edward Penman Sr., 84, of Runnells, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Jack was born July 1, 1935 in Runnells, Iowa to Barnett and Doris (Wicker) Penman. Jack married the love of his life, Wilomi Hokanson on July 15, 1954. Jack loved fishing, hunting and his cats. Most of all, he loved his family.

Jack was a retired mail carrier and a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Wilomi; daughter, Cindi (Ernie Bensley) Penman; son, Jack (Judy) Penman Jr.; eight grandchildren, Jeni (Tim) Brown, Denise (Jake) Wheeler, Jill, Amber and Ian Penman, Erin (Troy) Svejda, Cassie (Paul) Kibling, Brenna (Derek) Bagley; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Della Bebber; sister-in-law, Helen Penman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harry Penman, sister Peg Clark, daughter Melody Bensley, and great-grandson Liam Kibling.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Runnells Community Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment of cremains will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2 in the Lowmans Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Memorials may be given in Jack's name to the Runnells Historical Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Runnells Community Center
JUL
2
Interment
11:00 AM
Lowmans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
