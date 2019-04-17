|
|
Jack Edward Woods
Des Moines - Jack Edward Woods, 83, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the Taylor House. A memorial service will be held Friday April 19, 2019 at 1pm with a visitation starting at 12:30 at Brooks South Town Chapel. Jack was the retired owner of Melodee Music, an Iowa State representative for 14 years and a coach for Little All American Football League for many years. Left to cherish his loving memory are his wife; Kathryn; daughters, Deb (Gary) Dickey and Shelley (Kurt) Brugioni son, Jack Woods III; brother, Ron Woods; sister, Judy (Carl) Crees; sister in law, Deb Cabelka; grandchildren, Amy (Jay) Lundeen, Gary (Shannon) Dickey Jr., Jonathan Brugioni, Kaylee Brugioni, Jade Woods and 4 great grandchildren. The Woods family would like to extend a special thank you to, Dr. Schupp, Dr. Verma, and the entire staff at the Taylor House for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019