Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
1945 - 2019
Jack Exline Obituary
Jack Exline

Des Moines - Jack Charles Exline, 73, was born October 29, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa to Hubert Charles Exline and Claracy Evaline (Rhone) Exline. He died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Jack was educated in the Des Moines Public School System. He held numerous jobs in the Des Moines area, including construction work and most recently, as a self-employed cab driver. He loved driving taxis and would often take people on extended trips. He was always up for a good debate and had a vast knowledge of trivia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1965 - 1968. He enjoyed motorcycles and loved spending time with his little brother.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Williams, son Shawn, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Claracy Exline, brothers James and Paul, and sisters Judy and Paulette.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will take place at Lorimor Cemetery in Lorimor, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown in appreciation of the care they showed Jack.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 5, 2019
