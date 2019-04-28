|
|
Jack Hudson
Des Moines -
Jack Hudson, age 71, passed away peacefully on April 25th. Born to Ernest and Anne Hudson, he spent most of his life in Des Moines. He graduated from Roosevelt High School where he was a member of the golf team. He earned bachelors and law degrees at the University of Iowa where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Following law school, Jack was appointed an Assistant Attorney General of Iowa. Later he became a founding partner in the law firm of Carney, Hudson and Williams where he embarked on a distinguished legal career. He became a nationally known expert in securities law.
He was always an advocate for the under-represented. He also argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, something few trial lawyers ever achieve in their career. He had a brilliant and inquisitive mind, fueled by a love of books. He had a great appreciation of world history, art, culture, music and theater. He loved the game of golf and traveled the world to play famous courses. He was quick to make everyone laugh with his one-liners and a friend to all.
He is survived by his sister, Sue Houk, nieces Kristin Houk and Susan Papedis, nephews Brian and Kevin Houk and Mike Papedis, and his great-nephew Hudson Contreras. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Patty Papedis. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date in May.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019