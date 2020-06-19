Jack Lee Bell
Des Moines - Jack L. Bell, 85, passed away at his home in Des Moines on June 18, 2020. He was born in Des Moines on May 30, 1935, to Howard and Arlene Bell.
Jack served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked at Des Moines Wheel and Rim as a salesman for many years. In his later years, he worked for A+ Lawn Care.
Jack was a staunch Republican who enjoyed staying up to date on current events. He was known to be stubborn at times as well. One of his favorite pastimes was playing golf with his brothers.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Debra (Craig) Johnson and Cynthia Bell; 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and a host of other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Bell; his parents and 3 brothers.
Per Jack's request, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.