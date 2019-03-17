|
|
Jack M. Silverman
Sarasota Fl -
Jack M. Silverman, a pioneer of the electronics and video industries, passed away on March 13, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. He was 92 years old. Born in Des Moines, he attended Roosevelt High School where he played on the varsity tennis team.
After serving in the Naval Air Corps during World War II, Silverman launched a successful career in business, creating several national businesses based in Des Moines. Mid-State Distributing Company, established in 1948, grew into the biggest distributor of wholesale electronics in the Midwest. Silverman sold the company in 1969 to the American Broadcasting Corporation and became a Regional Vice President of ABC Records.
In 1975, Silverman started a new company, Commtron, which became the largest distributor of home video products in the nation. After Bergen Brunswig Corporation acquired Commtron in 1982, Silverman founded Continental Video, which obtained the video rights to the 1984 Summer Olympics. He produced a feature length film entitled "Crack House." In recognition of his innovation in the video industry, Silverman was inducted into the National Video Hall of Fame in 1997.
With his wife Janet Silverman, he raised a family in Des Moines. An avid and fiercely competitive tennis player, Silverman retired to the US Virgin Islands and Florida. He is survived by five children and five grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Glendale Jewish Cemetery at 11 am on Monday March 18.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019