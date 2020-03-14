|
|
Jack Manning
Des Moines, Iowa - Jack Manning, 89, of Des Moines, formerly of Kellerton, passed away March 12, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Phyllis Manning of Des Moines; daughters Janet Manning of Des Moines and Vicki Harrington (Scott Miller) of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren Joey Harrington (Elizabeth Holoubek) of San Francisco, CA and Katie Harrington (partner Alex Andujar) of Kansas City, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Linda Manning; brother Jean (Evelyn) Manning.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Beaconsfield United Methodist Church. A luncheon will precede the services beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Private burial will be in the Maple Row Cemetery in Kellerton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to EveryStep Kavanagh House Hospice on 56th St., Des Moines. Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr is in charge of the arrangements. www.armstrongfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020