|
|
Jack Martin Ferguson
Boone - Jack Martin Ferguson, 86, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at home on December 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th Street Ames, IA 50010). Memorial services will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church (712 12th Street Boone, IA 50036) with Rev. Lindsay Watkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be directed to research for Parkinson's disease.
A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Jack's page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019