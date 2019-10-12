Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Jack McKee Obituary
Jack McKee

Indianola - Funeral Services for Jack Warren McKee, 89, who passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Village in Indianola will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Indianola, IA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Dennis) Walker, Marcie (Dwight) Freeman; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene; son, Warren McKee; parents Warren and Wilma McKee; siblings, Jerry Mckee, Jean Nyswonger; brothers-in-law, Marvin Nyswonger, Charles Fortune and Oliver New; sister-in-law, Janet Fortune; nephew, Raymond Nyswonger.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hope Ministries or The Good Shepherd Fund at the Village in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
