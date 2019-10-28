|
Jack Pete Andrews
Des Moines - Jack P. Andrews, age 72, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Jack was born January 5, 1947 in Laramie, Wyoming. He graduated from High School in Fremont, Nebraska and from Hastings Technical College in Nebraska. He owned a travel directory company for five years in Fremont, Nebraska and was employed as a truck driver for many years. He would always remember the different routes to take when traveling. Jack loved his family and appreciated the many talents his grandchildren have. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, socializing with friends, and his cats.
Jack is survived by his children, Troy (Patricia) Andrews, Heather Andrews, and Kara (Andy) Haberkamp; grandchildren, Bryce Andrews, Christopher Andrews, William Andrews, Jordan Vu, Joshua Vu, and Jessica Andrews; and great-granddaughter, Harper Vu.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Anna Andrews of Fremont, Nebraska.
There will be a memorial service Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019