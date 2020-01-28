|
|
Jack R. Collins
Des Moines - Jack Roy Collins, 83, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away at home on January 25, 2020. Jack was born in St. Charles, Iowa to Lucille and Willard Collins on November 18, 1936. Jack was a successful siding applicator and talented carpenter for most of his life. He took great pride in his work and was a true "Jack of All Trades." He had many talents and hobbies outside of work. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, and building things with his hands. He loved reading and sharing his wealth of knowledge with others. Jack loved his family most of all and provided them with security, guidance, and advice. His wisdom and concern for others will be greatly missed but forever admired and respected by those who knew him. His great legacy will be that of character and faith.
Jack is survived by his children, Karla Anderson, Vince Collins, and Kelly Collins, all of Des Moines, IA. He had six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and sisters, Yvonne Bergman and Annabelle Poole, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give UnityPoint Hospice a special thank you for giving Jack such amazing care and keeping him comfortable in his home. He often referred to them as his angels.
There will be a memorial visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Jack will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice in loving memory of Jack.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020