Des Moines - Jack R. Northway, Sr., 69, went to Heaven surrounded by his family at home on August 4, 2020. He was born November 6, 1950, to Margarite (Rattray) and Kenneth Northway. Jack worked at Meredith/Burda for 20 years and retired from EMC Insurance. He was a member of Berean Assembly of God Church in Pleasant Hill, IA.



Jack loved his family and especially loved his babies. The past couple of months he spent much time each day feeding his new twin great-grandbabies. Jack was noted for his sense of humor, always making someone laugh - a trait he picked up from his older brother, Kenny.



Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; sons, Michael (Charlie) and Jack Jr. (Jaime); grandchildren, Ashley (Michael), Billy, Gabriel, Mackinzie, and Little Jack; great-grandchildren, Ava Lou, Amara, and Aiden; his brother, Kenneth; and Drew whom Jack loved like a grandchild.



A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11 at Berean Assembly of God in Pleasant Hill. Memorial contributions may be directed to Berean Assembly of God Church or Hospice of Central Iowa.









