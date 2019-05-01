Services
Fredregill Funeral Home
310 N Center St
Zearing, IA 50278
(641) 487-7500
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Christ
Zearing, IA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Cornerstone Church of Christ
Zearing, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Roberts Obituary
Jack Roberts

83 - Jack Duane Roberts, 83, of Zearing, IA passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Douglas County Health Center/Hospice floor in Omaha, Nebraska. Jack had been for a short period of time prior, a resident of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, IA, where he and Darlene had moved to on July 9, 2018. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of Christ in Zearing. His funeral will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of Christ with Pastor Chuck Ryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Township Cemetery in Zearing, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now