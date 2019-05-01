|
|
Jack Roberts
83 - Jack Duane Roberts, 83, of Zearing, IA passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Douglas County Health Center/Hospice floor in Omaha, Nebraska. Jack had been for a short period of time prior, a resident of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, IA, where he and Darlene had moved to on July 9, 2018. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of Christ in Zearing. His funeral will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of Christ with Pastor Chuck Ryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Township Cemetery in Zearing, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019