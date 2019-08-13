|
|
Jack Stuck
Des Moines - Jack Stuck, 82, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Urbandale Health Care.
Jack Aaron Stuck was born on February 28, 1937 in a private residence in Des Moines, Iowa. Surviving members include, wife, Donna Stuck, daughter Dawn (Tim) Young of Des Moines, Iowa grandsons, Tyler Young, Trevor (Jessica) Young and Tanner Young and son, Christopher Stuck of Des Moines, one surviving sibling, Monte Stuck. He attended Johnston Community Schools in Johnston, Iowa, after graduation for a short period of time he worked in the civilian community, and then entered the military. He was a participant in the local chapter of the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, Tall Corn Chapter. He served on active duty in the Navy from 1956 until 1960. He entered the reserve program in 1966 and retired with pay in 1989. He served on the Board of Johnston Alumni Association as a charter member of the Association. Jack worked at MTA as a fixed route bus driver from 1977 until 1999 and retired that year. After a brief retirement, he worked for Laidlaw Transit and First Student as a school bus driver for about 6 years. He was a member of Meredith Drive Reformed Church. He enjoyed working on computers and anytime with his cat and family was the best.
In death he rejoins his parents, Aaron and Virginia Stuck, and brothers, Richard and Darrell Stuck.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday August 15, 2019, at Meredith Drive Reformed Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. also at the Church.
Memorials may be directed to the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, 6703 Farragut Avenue, Fall Church. VA. 22042
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019