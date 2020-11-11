Jack Thomassen



Pella - Jack Thomassen, 89, passed away Sunday at Hospice of Pella Comfort House. He worked in the family business, Thomassen Wholesale, for over 20 years. Jack was preceded in death by his wives, Jean (Woolley) and Arlene (Van Gorp) and is survived by his four children: Paul of Pella, Don of Rhode Island, Carol Williamson of Pella, Eric Thomassen of Missouri; children: Tim Van Gorp of Pella, Greta Lundy of Missouri, Mike Van Gorp of West Des Moines; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters: Cora Thomassen of Pella, Beverly Schultz of Des Moines, IA, and Bonnie Lautenbach of Castle Rock, CO. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 9:00 am in the Courtyard of Second Reformed Church in Pella.









