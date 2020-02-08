Services
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th Street
Clear Lake, IA 50428
641-357-2193
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Galilean Lutheran Church
4454 255th St
Clear Lake, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Galilean Lutheran Church,
4454 255th St
Clear Lake, IA
View Map
Jack W. Davis

Jack W. Davis Obituary
Jack W. Davis

Clear Lake - Jack W. Davis, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, with Pastors Scot and Melinda McCluskey officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
