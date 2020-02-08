|
Jack W. Davis
Clear Lake - Jack W. Davis, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, with Pastors Scot and Melinda McCluskey officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020