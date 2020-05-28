Jack W. Griffith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack W. Griffith

Davenport, formerly of Grinnell - Jack W. Griffith, age 64 of Davenport, Iowa and formerly of Grinnell, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.

A public funeral service with military honors by the US Navy will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Grinnell Christian Church. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center of the Christian Church.

A public visitation will begin at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. CDC guidelines for gatherings encourage social distancing and other safe practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Memorials may be designated to the Jack W. Griffith Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Jack's family online at www.smithfh.com.

Jack is survived by his wife of 41 years, Norma Griffith of Davenport; his daughter, Holly Griffith (Adam Vilmont) of Bettendorf; his son, Nicholas Griffith (Laurel Dellachiesa) of Davenport; his grandchildren, Madeline, Jack, and Sam Norton; Evelyn Vilmont; Ella and Irie Bremer; his brother Charles (Lisa) Griffith; his mother-in-law Charlotte Burnell; his brothers-in-law Larry Burnell, Loren Burnell, Ron Montgomery and Addison Jensen; his sisters-in-law Debra Montgomery, Sondi Burnell, and Michele Jensen; - all from Grinnell - and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Merle Burnell, and brother-in-law John Burnell.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grinnell Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved