Jack W. Griffith
Davenport, formerly of Grinnell - Jack W. Griffith, age 64 of Davenport, Iowa and formerly of Grinnell, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.
A public funeral service with military honors by the US Navy will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Grinnell Christian Church. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center of the Christian Church.
A public visitation will begin at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. CDC guidelines for gatherings encourage social distancing and other safe practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Memorials may be designated to the Jack W. Griffith Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Jack's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Jack is survived by his wife of 41 years, Norma Griffith of Davenport; his daughter, Holly Griffith (Adam Vilmont) of Bettendorf; his son, Nicholas Griffith (Laurel Dellachiesa) of Davenport; his grandchildren, Madeline, Jack, and Sam Norton; Evelyn Vilmont; Ella and Irie Bremer; his brother Charles (Lisa) Griffith; his mother-in-law Charlotte Burnell; his brothers-in-law Larry Burnell, Loren Burnell, Ron Montgomery and Addison Jensen; his sisters-in-law Debra Montgomery, Sondi Burnell, and Michele Jensen; - all from Grinnell - and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Merle Burnell, and brother-in-law John Burnell.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.