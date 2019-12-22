|
Jackie Weber
Arizona - Jackie Polsky Weber, loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, died peacefully in her sleep December 20, 2019. For the last days of Jackie's life, she was surrounded by the people she loved the most - the love of her life Jay Anthony (Tony) Weber (Tempe, Arizona), her sisters Marsha Berg (Tempe, Arizona) and Jody Hepps (Calabasas, California), her nieces Dena Berg (Tempe, Arizona); Jessica Berg (Tempe, Arizona); Ali Hepps (Calabasas, California), her nephew Zac Hepps (Calabasas, California), and numerous beloved friends. Jackie was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 19th, 1960. She graduated from Valley High School in 1979 and attended the University of Iowa and Arizona State University, but was a diehard Hawkeye fan. She met her soulmate Tony at the Iowa Open Golf Tournament in Arizona; they married in 1991 and made a home in Tempe. Jackie had health issues most of her adult life, but she lived each day to the fullest. She was an optimist who believed as long as she could wake up and laugh with Tony, life was worth fighting for. Jackie worked in the window sales and manufacturing business for over twenty years. She loved animals, especially her lab Chloe, and enjoyed feeding the feral cats in the neighborhood. She eventually adopted them as pets. Not only was Jackie blessed with the greatest husband in the world, but she was so lucky to have an amazing group of friends. Their support and love helped her get through the many trials of her illnesses. Jackie was a recipient of a kidney transplant many years ago and a strong supporter of organ donation. She will be missed by everyone who had the honor of calling her family or friend. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please become an organ donor and support the , Hospice of the Valley-Dobson Home, or any . Services for Jackie will be held Thursday, December 26th, 2:00 PM, at Dunn's Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Online Condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019