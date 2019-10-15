|
|
Jacob Bell
West Des Moines - Jacob Allan Bell, 25, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Road, in West Des Moines, Iowa. A celebration of Jacob's life will be held at Valley Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Jacob was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 14, 1993 to Kelly and Lisa (Baird) Bell. He grew up in Winterset and West Des Moines. Jacob attended Valley High School where he lettered all four years on the wrestling team. He also ran track and played football with the 2011 State Champion football team. Jacob graduated from Valley High School with the class of 2011. After high school, Jacob attended DMACC and then Iowa State University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management and a minor in psychology. Jacob was a true entrepreneur and had started his own landscaping business. He also loved investing in real estate and investing in Bitcoin and penny stocks. His dream was to build a real estate empire. He was a member of the Real Estate Investors Association. Jacob loved spending time with his family, his dog Cocoa, deer hunting, fishing, attending music festivals with friends, and mushroom hunting.
Those left to cherish his loving memory are his parents Kelly and Lisa Bell of West Des Moines; brother Trevor Bell of Ames; grandpas Dale Lucas and Don Terrell of Des Moines; aunts and uncles Kim (Dennis) Baird-Duncan, Brenda Baird, Michelle (Chad) Vitiritto, Toni and Wendy Bell, Cary (Jena) Bell, Quinn (Amy) Nelson, and Desiree (Dennis) Perrin; many cousins; and many close friends.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandmothers Jary Lea Lucas, and Marla Terrell.
Memorial contributions in Jacob's memory may be made to his brother Trevor Bell.
Jacob had a beautiful heart and smile and will be greatly missed by all.
Celebrate Life Iowa in West Des Moines has been entrusted with the care of Jacob and his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019