Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Jacquelin J. Kail


1941 - 2019
Jacquelin J. Kail Obituary
Jacquelin J. Kail

Des Moines - Jacquelin J. Kail, 77, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Jackie was born to Jack and Jewell Lane on October 5, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa. She married Richard Kail on October 9, 1959 at Grace United Methodist Church, the same church she was baptized in. Her faith was very important to her! Jackie was employed as a store manager and a real estate agent with Iowa Realty for most of her career.

When not taking care of her family Jackie enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, exercising and dancing. She was a member of the Police Auxiliary for 34 years. She especially loved to cook for her family and friends. Some of her most favorite things to do were traveling around the world with the love of her life, spending time with her dogs, and most importantly, spoiling her grandsons. Anyone that knew Jackie will remember her infectious laugh and her amazing strength.

Left to mourn her loss are her husband, Richard; son, Rick (Becky) San Diego, CA; daughter, Shelly (Tim)Tyler Des Moines, IA; grandsons, Jake, Des Moines, IA, and Zak (Kate), Ames, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019
