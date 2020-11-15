Jacqueline Jeanne Coughlan



Jacqueline Jeanne Coughlan passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Originally from Des Moines, Iowa, Jeanne spent the last 18 years residing in Sonoma County, California, where she was close to her surviving children, son John and daughter Constance. Jeanne is remembered and loved by both family and friends in Iowa and California. By her request, private services have been held in her honor.



Arrangements by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, Santa Rosa, CA (707)525-3730









