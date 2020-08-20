Jacqueline Leora Anderson
Jacqueline Leora Anderson, beloved wife of Jeff Anderson for 47 years and beloved mother and best friend of Lauren Anderson, passed into God's eternal care on August 10, 2020 at home with her family. She was laid to rest at a private memorial and committal service within the sacred serenity, beauty and peace of Mepkin Abbey, on August 20, 2020.
After retiring from NCMIC Group, Inc. in Des Moines as Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary, Jacquie and her husband retired in Charleston, South Carolina, where she adored the Lowcountry marshes and ocean. Jacquie lived life to the fullest and loved to travel with her husband and daughter…but always welcomed being "home" again! She was an avid reader and a superlative chef, often demonstrating her cooking talents with family and friends. She loved our Lord and Savior and was a true child of God, extending his care and love for anyone in need. She was an "angel of kindness and love" to those whose life she touched!
One of Jacquie's pastors recently reflected on her life…
"Jacquie - such a precious woman. She was wise and gregarious like a middle child. She was faith-filled beyond her doubts; she was compassionate, and she had a knack of recognizing God in the oddities of life. And oh how she could read scripture - as if she had written every word and let her heart speak them."
In addition to husband Jeff of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and daughter Lauren Anderson of Chicago, Illinois, survivors include sister Melanie Madigan of Tigard, Oregon; brother Tim Guenthner of Denver, Colorado; and brother Craig Guenthner of Lakewood, Colorado; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are welcome to St John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa, "In the City for Good!"
